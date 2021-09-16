South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in officially appoints BTS as his special envoy for 76th UN General Assembly

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in once again met South Korean juggernaut BTS at Blue House to award them the certificates of appointment as his special envoy for public diplomacy. It was earlier reported that BTS will make a speech at the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly. President Moon Jae-in and the seven members of BTS are scheduled to attend, the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) of the Decade of Action. By attending an annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York next week, BTS will begin activities in earnest as the “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture.” Along with the speech, a video clip of their performance will also be played.

The SDG Movement is aimed at reinforcing the international community's efforts to achieve the SDGs, a blueprint for resolving pending global challenges, including poverty, hunger and the climate crisis.

Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement said, “As BTS has delivered messages of comfort and hope to the entire world, its attendance at the U.N. General Assembly this time is expected to serve as a meaningful opportunity to expand communication with future generations around the world and draw their sympathy on major international issues.”

In closed door meeting, President revealed, as per the statement, that, “The United Nations requested if I could attend the special SDG meeting on behalf of other national leaders, along with BTS on behalf of the global youth. That itself shows the enhanced global stature of South Korea. Some had even asked if we could invite BTS to hold a K-pop night when they make state visit. As such, you have been of great help diplomatically.”

According to Korea Herald, BTS’ leader RM said, “It is a huge honor, both as an individual and a citizen, to be able to hold the title of Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. We’re always thinking about how we could give more and return the love we have received, and we’re just thankful that the president has presented us with such big opportunity and do our best as the special envoy.”

In July this year, President Moon's decision to name BTS for the task was announced. Along with the letter of appointment, BTS members were also provided South Korean Diplomat Passports and pens.

The group’s influence has led them to partner with UNICEF to establish the Love Myself anti-violence campaign and addressed the United Nations 73rd and 75th General Assemblies.BTS is also the youngest ever recipients honored with the Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea in 2018 after five years after debuting, due to their noteworthy contributions in spreading Korean culture and language. In 2020, they were again honored as the youngest ever recipients (and only musician in the award's history) to receive the James A. Van Fleet Award, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the promotion of U.S.-Korea relations.

