“There’s a pre-conceived notion of Marathi actors having a vernacular tone while speaking in Hindi, which is absolutely not true,” says Pavitra Rishta actress Abhidnya Bhave

In today's era, where an actor has to undergo scrutiny where all the other factors apart from his skills are being tested and given more emphasis is not just sad but a brutal reality of the entertainment industry. But artists often take a backseat when it comes to addressing these pertinent issues out in public. But here's actress Abhidnya Bhave who has never feared to speak her heart out about all the matters relevant to society and the industry. And in today's interview, she spoke about how Marathi actors are often subjected to frivolous pre-conceived notions which even made them lose out on many opportunities due to the same.

Abhidnya says "Our industry is blessed with some great content. Marathi shows are being remade in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and various other languages. And the way Marathi actors perform is phenomenal, as I have spent a decade working with all the artists in my Marathi fraternity. But when it comes to considering them in projects out of the Marathi industry, there's a pre-conceived notion of Marathi actors having a vernacular tone while speaking in Hindi, which is absolutely not true. I have worked rigorously in Marathi shows and I have never felt that I sound vernacular while speaking Hindi".

Furthermore, she adds, "But I hope, with time things will change and are changing actually, people are now realizing that they need actors who can deliver power-packed roles and Marathi artists are very sublime yet powerful in their performances"

On the professional front, the elegant style diva of the Marathi industry is all set to make a dashing comeback with the second season of Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

