Sachin Tendulkar, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit to be part of Global Citizen Live on September 25 

The international advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft recently announced Mumbai, India will be represented in Global Citizen Live’s broadcast. The once-in-a-generation day of global unity will call on world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet and defeat poverty to take action on climate change, famine, and advance vaccine equity.

This year, all the action and live performances will be on TV & OTT. The festival will be broadcast on the television channels of ZEE and the audience can also catch the planet’s most concerned artists and greatest performers on ZEE’s digital entertainment platform ZEE5 in India and across the globe. With Mumbai being added to the list of Global Citizen Live destinations, viewers will get to see their favourite artists Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Badshah & Tanishk Bagchi perform LIVE along with appearances by Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit & Varun Dhawan who have also come on board to support the Global Citizen Live campaign, among others.

Talking about ZEE’s collaboration with Global Citizen Live, a Company Spokesperson said, "We are delighted to partner with Global Citizen Live, a marquee platform working towards ending extreme poverty, protecting the environment, and creating equity. This year, Global Citizen has, yet again, brought together a slew of committed personalities with an aim to educate and empower both corporations and the general public alike on meeting critical goals in these areas. With our unparalleled reach across the country, Zee Entertainment wholeheartedly looks forward to amplifying Global Citizen Live’s messages with our multimedia platforms, encouraging more and more citizens to take impactful action. The city of Mumbai will be one of the select few iconic locations to host the event live, not only bringing home the immediacy of these causes but also letting the city add its own unique flavor to the endeavor, with a gallery of our very own stars gracing the occasion."

Anil Kapoor, who is all set to host the initiative from the iconic Gateway of India, will be joined with appearances by Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, among others, who are donating their time and talent to support the Global Citizen Live campaign.

Venkateshwara Hatcheries’ Venkys, as lead partners for the Global Citizen Live Campaign in India, have engaged with Global Citizen for its India-focussed initiatives for the third successive time. Venkateshwara Hatcheries, celebrating 50 years of their enterprise, are long-term supporters of Global Citizen’s initiatives in India, having been presenting partners of the Global Citizen Festival-Mumbai, and VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, which was broadcast at the height of Covid-19 and called for global vaccine equity.

Mr. B Balaji Rao, Managing Director of Venkys India Ltd of the VH Group, the Presenting Partners of Global Citizen Live in Mumbai said "We are proud and excited to continue our association with Global Citizen once again since the Global Citizen Festival India in 2016, with this once-in-a-generation 24-hour broadcast of 2021 – Global Citizen Live, to drive global awareness and prompt action to protect the planet and end poverty. We are delighted to continue our promise with this grand association while we celebrate 50 years of VH Group as India's leading conglomerate driving steadfast efforts in nourishment & nutrition along with being one of the global leaders in the poultry business. The commonality of our purpose to serve the community with Global Citizen makes us a long term and continuing partner along with Wizcraft who are beautifully producing the India leg in this 24-hour campaign from the Gateway of India, Mumbai.

One of the world’s biggest supporters of vaccine equity, Serum Institute of India, has joined in to support The Global Citizen Live- Mumbai initiative. Along with Venkateshwara Hatcheries and Maharashtra Tourism, corporate support is extending a hand to make India’s voice heard on the global stage building up to the Paris meet of COP 26.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, shared “We applaud the Global Citizen Live initiative to raise a collective voice against challenges affecting society. It is great to witness these conversations taking place on a global scale which is amplified by world leaders and eminent personalities in an exciting format that attracts people and also motivates them to act individually. It completely compliments our efforts in the areas of healthcare, education, water & sanitation and green initiatives undertaken on a vast scale to benefit all communities and work with them to ensure our sustainability goals in social, environmental and economic development. We look forward to joining this campaign that aims at ensuring every citizen on this planet cares for it too.”

Talking about the associations, Andre Timmins, Co-Founder Wizcraft said – "We are elated to announce that this time, ZEE Entertainment is our official broadcast partners, for the Global Citizen Live 2021. We are also grateful to V.H Group who is celebrating 50 years as India's leading conglomerate, Adani Group & Serum Institute Of India who has been as enthusiastic about this campaign and event as we are. We can't wait to see the same excitement flowing in the audience and participants. One thing that binds us together is our common goal of catalysing pro-activeness on long-standing pressing issues concerning people, states, and environment."

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World-Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives. Access Bank is a Global Citizen Live campaign partner in Nigeria.

Campaign co-chairs include Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International.

Executive Producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler.

The program will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company).

