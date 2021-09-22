Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak to be released on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios highly-anticipated film, Sanak – Hope Under Siege has joined the list of big-ticket Bollywood movies releasing on one of India’s largest premium OTT platforms. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the movie featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. Along with the announcement, the makers have also launched a new intriguing poster featuring Vidyut holding a gun, looking like a man on a mission.

Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, helmed by Vipul Shah has treated the audiences to some interesting cinema spectacles. This time in collaboration with Zee Studios, his production Sanak – Hope Under Siege is all set to bring out the emotional journey with action-packed sequences.

While Vidyut plays the central character in the movie, he is pairing with the successful producer Vipul Shah for the fifth time in his career. The interesting poster of Sanak launched a few months ago swept the audience off their feet. And now the new poster has really got the viewers on tenterhooks as they wait for the thrill and twists that will follow.

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra (who is making her Bollywood debut), Sanak – Hope Under Siege is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma. The release date of the movie will be announced soon.

Disney+ Hotstar (erstwhile Hotstar) is one of India’s largest premium streaming platforms that has changed the way Indians experience entertainment – from their favourite series and movies, to sporting extravaganzas. With the widest range of content in India, Disney+ Hotstar offers more than 100,000 hours of top-quality entertainment including original series from Hotstar Specials, blockbuster movies releases with Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, access to world’s best international content, STAR network serials before television, live sporting action, and more!

