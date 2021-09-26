“The crux of our relationship is that the long-distance marriage is going smoothly,” reveals Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’s Neha Marda

Zee TV's Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti has kept its audience entertained through its interesting plot and characters. The storyline of the show revolves around the innocent world of two adorable kids (Rishi and Roli), who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents and complete their ‘happy family.’ Neha has won millions of hearts by perfectly portraying the role of a strong woman who is facing difficulties in her marriage, the actress recently opened up about the real-life challenges she faces as an actress who is married and staying away from her partner due to work.

Neha Marda has been a part of the entertainment industry for 17 years now and while she chose to settle down at an early age, she never wanted to give up on her dreams and aspirations. So even though she got married to a Patna-based businessman, she continued to work in Mumbai and has been in a long-distance marriage. While pouring her heart out, Neha mentioned the struggle of being in a long-distance relationship and revealed how she longs to meet her husband. But being a daily soap actress, it becomes difficult to balance her professional and long-distance marriage at a time. There are often times when they aren't able to be together, however, they have managed to keep a healthy relationship and their bond is very strong.

Speaking of her long-distance marriage, Neha Marda reveals, "I am truly gaga over my husband, and I am always waiting to meet him. Every time I get a leave, we plan to meet up. I still remember, just after I got married, I got a show called Doli Armaanon Ki and I was shooting for it in Mumbai. Every month, I would travel to Patna for 6 – 7 days, whenever I got a break, to be with him. Aayushman would also try to travel to Mumbai and meet me whenever possible."

She added, "This want of meeting each other and spending time with each other made our bond stronger. The crux of our relationship is that the long-distance marriage is working smoothly. I think because of the distance and both of us chasing each other to meet, the freshness is alive. We always look forward to meeting each other and I request my producers from time to time to let me go and meet my husband. Being a daily soap actor, it is difficult to take leaves at times, but we are working it out and the team of Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti has been very supportive."

