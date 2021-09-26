Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper as he attends the first Himalayan Film Festival in Leh

Sidharth Malhotra made a mark in the industry with his work. He made his debut with Student of the Year and has been a part of quite a few movies since. He reworked his charm for the audience with his stellar performance in Shershaah as a 'seedha sada launda' from Palampur to the fierce soldier who brought victory, valour and pride to the country.
Sidharth Malhotra recently jetted off to Leh to attend the first Himalayan Film Festival with a special screening of his much talked about film Shershaah. On Friday, he shared a picture with the honourable minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur.
His co-star for the film Kiara Advani couldn’t attend the event due to prior commitments. Although, she made her presence felt with a heart touching note on her Instagram handle.
On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Mission Majnu and Thank God.
