Shanaya Kapoor knows what to do when life gives her lemons- make it fashion!

Shanaya Kapoor is a Gen Z sensation and a major trend setter. Shanaya’s Instagram is a look filled with fashion Inspo. We love her regular posting and updates. She styles herself and looks stunning in every outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor’s latest post is proof that when life gives you lemons, you just make it fashion. She was seen in a bright yellow outfit. She styled a yellow cropped tank top with sweatpants and a sheer lemon yellow jacket. Shanaya looks gorgeous with fresh dewy makeup, with her hair in a neat high ponytail. Shanaya’s monochrome look is the perfect example of how yellow can make any basic look stand out and make you the centre of attraction. All we need is the brightness of Shanaya’s outfit to get us in the weekend groove.

Shanaya was the Assistant Director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl. Shanaya has been prepping tirelessly for her big debut, she hits the gym more often than not and is also taking dance classes.

