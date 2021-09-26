Shanaya Kapoor knows what to do when life gives her lemons- make it fashion!

Shanaya Kapoor is a Gen Z sensation and a major trend setter. Shanaya’s Instagram is a look filled with fashion Inspo. We love her regular posting and updates. She styles herself and looks stunning in every outfit.
Shanaya was the Assistant Director for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl. Shanaya has been prepping tirelessly for her big debut, she hits the gym more often than not and is also taking dance classes.
