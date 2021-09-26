Alia Bhatt’s latest snaps flaunting her dimple makes us all smile!

Alia Bhatt has evolved as an actress over the years and ever since her debut in Karan Johar's directorial Student of the Year alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt is making frequent appearances as she is shooting and is spotted taking a jetty from Versova almost everyday.

Alia Bhatt looked refreshing in her latest snaps. She is seen dressed in a fitted white ribbed tee. She is flashing a smile for the cameras as she looks radiant and is glowing. Her face is fuss free with makeup and her hair is in messy waves. She flaunts that gorgeous dimple on her right cheek. Alia looks radiant in these pictures and her smile makes us feel amazing.

She finished work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi– based on Husain Zaidi's popular book 'Mafia Queens'. She has her multi starrer big released lined up next, directed by her close pal Ayaan Mukherjee, starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Big B and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

She has also been tirelessly working on her next big project helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, also starring South Superstar Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. She returned back to Mumbai from her shoot for RRR on 24th June. She also Darlings and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

