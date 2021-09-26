Kiara Advani and Anees Bazmee attempt to record a flawless shot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Director Anees Bazmee revealed the process of honing his shot with the leading actress Kiara Advani by revealing a BTS picture from the film, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bazmee posted a photo from the set of this upcoming horror comedy on social media.

Advani has become a favourite among her filmmakers due to her prowess, garnering accolades from not only critics and audiences. Vishnu Vardhan, the director of Shershaah, had previously praised Kiara for her emotionally engaging performance and commitment to her character.

BTS of creating the perfect shot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ????@advani_kiara! pic.twitter.com/eScv0eKOnP

— Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) September 24, 2021

Advani, one of the busiest performers in the industry today, has also established himself as one of the most bankable stars, shooting for a variety of projects with major studios and well-known directors.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shashank Khaitan's next, and a few unknown projects on the horizon, Kiara Advani is fast becoming the audience's favourite!

