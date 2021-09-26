Kiara Advani and Anees Bazmee attempt to record a flawless shot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Director Anees Bazmee revealed the process of honing his shot with the leading actress Kiara Advani by revealing a BTS picture from the film, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bazmee posted a photo from the set of this upcoming horror comedy on social media.
BTS of creating the perfect shot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ????@advani_kiara! pic.twitter.com/eScv0eKOnP
— Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) September 24, 2021
Advani, one of the busiest performers in the industry today, has also established himself as one of the most bankable stars, shooting for a variety of projects with major studios and well-known directors.
With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shashank Khaitan's next, and a few unknown projects on the horizon, Kiara Advani is fast becoming the audience's favourite!
