NCB feels Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa getting bail highlights ‘high profile offenders can be spared easily’

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachgiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after they conducted a raid at their Andheri residence on November 21 last year. The couple was arrested on alleged charges of possession of a small quantity of Marijuana and consumption of drugs.
Post that they were presented in front of the court and granted bail on a deposit of a security sum of Rs 15,000 each. However, The NCB is not happy with the decision of the couple to get bail in the drug case. During a court session in Mumbai on Thursday (September 23), NCB stated that the magistrate court's order granting bail to Bharti and her husband in a drugs case is setting a "dangerous signal in society". According to them, it highlights that "high profile offenders can be spared easily".
