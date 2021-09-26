After Raj Kundra returns, Shilpa Shetty gives a profound quote about ‘recovering,’ ‘strengths,’ and ‘difficult times.’

Shilpa Shetty, who is presently promoting her dance reality show, rushed to social media on Friday night to tweet a quote about recovering after her husband Raj Kundra arrived home. In July, he was arrested in connection with an alleged pornography investigation, where he was identified as a "major conspirator." The court granted him bail in the porn case on Tuesday, with a bond of Rs. 50000.
Shilpa shared the quote on her Instagram story that read, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bat times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.” She accompanied the quote with a Wonder Woman GIF.
On the professional front, She is back on the sets of Super Dancer 4 and has Nikamma in her kitty
