Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at the Jodhpur airport ahead of the latter’s 39th birthday

Rumour mills are rife about an impending marriage between Alia and Ranbir and their latest outing has created a buzz. The duo was spotted at the Jodhpur Airport. Reports suggest they were scouting a destination for the much awaited wedding.

Over the years, it was reported that Alia and Ranbir are looking forward to getting married after the release of their much awaited movie Brahmastra. In an earlier interview, Ranbir had said that they would have been married if not for the pandemic.

They were seen at the airport on Monday dressed in casual attire. Alia donned a tie-dye denim jacket with hues of pastel green and powder blue. She paired it with a soft blue tank top and high rise, wide leg denims with light floral print in a light washed ink blue and super chunky, platform white sneakers. She completed the look with round sunnies, chunky gold hoops and a Balenciaga medium wave Canvas tote bag costing Rs. 69,000.

Ranbir on the other hand donned a burgundy tracksuit with a sweatshirt and sweatpants with high top Nike sneakers with brown and white accents. He was also seen carrying a backpack and completed this athleisure look with black sunglasses.

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia finished work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi- based on Husain Zaidi's popular book 'Mafia Queens'.

She has also been tirelessly working on her next big project helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, also starring South Superstar Ram Charan and Je. NTR. She returned to Mumbai from her shoot for RRR on 24th June. She also has Darlings and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

Apart from this, Ranbir has Shamshera, Animals, and an untitled next alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir have been together for over three years now. The couple will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy among others.

