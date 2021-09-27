BTS and Coldplay collaboration ‘My Universe’ documentary released: band members express mutual admiration

In a recent released documentary featuring the two most popular bands, BTS and Coldplay members expressed mutual admiration and talked about the motivation behind their Korean-English song "My Universe". In a 12 minute documentary, glimpses of them recording and the conversations that went on in the recording rooms.

BTS leader RM mentioned in the documentary that the song was dedicated to ARMY, “Chris said that this song is very personal for him as a part of him is frustrated by the fact that Coldplay can’t play live in a concert. I thought how to make this relevant to BTS. Since the lyrics go, ‘You are my universe’, this song should definitely be dedicated to ARMY. I wrote the lyrics while picturing the day we will reunite with ARMY.” RM also said that he found Chris to be a ‘humble, down to earth human being’.

Chris Martin also expressed his gratitude and found hope in the fact that two entirely different sets of people have been united by music. “It’s very special to me that the most popular artistes in the world speak Korean and is like a group of brothers, not from the West. It feels very hopeful to me, in terms of thinking of the world as one family. Then of course, when you see who they are and their songs, it’s really a message of togetherness, and being yourself,” he said.

BTS members were also seen saying that they hoped that this song brings joy and hope to people. While V said, “I hope this song has a positive impact on people and that he had looked up to him as an idol at some point in his life.” Jung kook called Chris Martin the ‘king of stadium tours.’

Meanwhile, Jin added, “Hearing that such a big celebrity like him agree to collaborate with us, I thought, and ‘What do I do?’ I was fascinated that such a celebrity was willing to work with us. Suga added, “Many of their songs have become a part of modern culture. They also had a concert in Korea five years ago.”

The two bands struck a close, warm and affectionate friendship. However, RM also added that the fact that they got to collaborate with Coldplay is a mark of how far they’ve come. BTS and Coldplay collaboration ‘My Universe’ was released on September 26 and is steadily climbing the charts.

