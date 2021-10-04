Cardi B makes an over the top appearance for Balenciaga with husband Offset in tow

Cardi B is setting our feeds on fire with every post from the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The newest mommy on the block is making heads turn with every look.

Cardi B recently attended the Balenciaga show with husband Offset where the latter walked the ramp for the brand. Cardi was seen strutting in a graphic printed trench coat with a massive collar and a tie up belt. She toned down the look with black elbow length gloves with ankle boots. She looked chic as ever with an over the top fedora. Her makeup was simple with a red lip. She looked stunning besides her husband was clad in all black leather with a flannel shirt and the classic Balenciaga baggy fit look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B recently welcomed her second child, a son with rapper Offset. She talks about how difficult the pregnancy was for her and even three weeks after her delivery she still deals with postpartum symptoms. She called it a very tough pregnancy.

