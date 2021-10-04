Cardi B makes an over the top appearance for Balenciaga with husband Offset in tow

Cardi B is setting our feeds on fire with every post from the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The newest mommy on the block is making heads turn with every look.
Cardi B recently welcomed her second child, a son with rapper Offset. She talks about how difficult the pregnancy was for her and even three weeks after her delivery she still deals with postpartum symptoms. She called it a very tough pregnancy.
