Sonam Kapoor makes a stylish statement at the launch of her friend’s passion project

If it's fashion and style- Sonam Kapoor is the first name in Bollywood that pops up in our head. Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista. She keeps her style chic and all things amazing, we cannot get enough of her sheer beauty. Sonam recently came back to Indian after nearly 2 years and she’s living the life with the Kapoor fam.

Sonam Kapoor recently stepped out for a friend's designer house launch. She was seen in a gorgeous off-white flowy dress. The high neck dress featured massive flowy sleeves with a billowing silhouette. The dress also featured a simple black design on the front that showcased the female body. She looked refreshing and absolutely stunning with dewy makeup, defined eyes, bronzed eye shadow. She looked chic as ever in this off white piece with black accents.

Sonam stays in London with hubby Anand Ahuja. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming movie Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, this action-thriller narrates the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot was completed in a start-to-end schedule that lasted 39 days. Blind is produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

