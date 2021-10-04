Sonam Kapoor makes a stylish statement at the launch of her friend’s passion project

If it's fashion and style- Sonam Kapoor is the first name in Bollywood that pops up in our head. Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista. She keeps her style chic and all things amazing, we cannot get enough of her sheer beauty. Sonam recently came back to Indian after nearly 2 years and she’s living the life with the Kapoor fam.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)
Sonam stays in London with hubby Anand Ahuja. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming movie Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, this action-thriller narrates the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot was completed in a start-to-end schedule that lasted 39 days. Blind is produced by Sujoy Ghosh.
Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attends the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition Preview Party in London
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply