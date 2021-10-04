Rakul Preet Singh’s latest look makes us miss our summer wardrobe

Rakul Preet Singh has never failed to make a statement with her work be it in the Hindi or Regional Film Industry. She is a star and we absolutely love her work. Rakul keeps updating her fans on her Instagram account.

Rakul Preet Singh made a fresh appearance on our Instagram feeds as she was all decked up for the promotions of her film Kondapolam. She styled a gorgeous one shoulder chiffon top with simple blue and green floral prints. She makes us miss our summer wardrobe in this piece. She styles this Hemant and Nandita top with white wide leg pants. She added a pop with bright pink heels. Her makeup was soft and simple with light waves in a side partition. This easy breezy look is an absolute no brainer.

In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh has a packed schedule ahead. The actress was last seen in a cross-border love story- Sardar ka Grandson, which also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It features John Abraham along with Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama Mayday, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Mega sensation Vaishnav Tej's first look from creative director Krish Jagarlamudi’s latest directorial Kondapolam was released recently to the terrific response. Now, the team has unveiled the first look of Rakul Preet Singh. The actress will be seen playing the role of Obulamma in the film.

Her dairy is full with several upcoming films. She will be seen in "Attack", "MayDay", "Thank God" and "Doctor G". She also has "Indian 2" starring Kamal Haasan.

