Taapsee Pannu makes a boho appearance in a gorgeous embroidered jacket worth Rs. 13,500

Taapsee Pannu is a diva. Pannu has created a niche for herself with her film choices and she has made a mark in the film industry.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213)
Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Taapsee Pannu plays a fast runner in the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. After winning many accolades for India, she is subjected to gender testing. It becomes a battle for her and her loved ones to restore her identity and reputation. She is busy promoting the film. Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, and Dobaaraa in the pipeline.
Also Read: Taapsee Pannu along with her sisters shake a leg on ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ from ZEE5’s Rashmi Rocket
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply