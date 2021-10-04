Taapsee Pannu makes a boho appearance in a gorgeous embroidered jacket worth Rs. 13,500

Taapsee Pannu is a diva. Pannu has created a niche for herself with her film choices and she has made a mark in the film industry.

Taapsee Pannu styled a fusion, boho chic look. Taapsee was seen dressed in a fitted tank top with a heavily embroidered sleeveless jacket. The black coatie had heavy embroidery with a chinsese collar and costs Rs. 13,500 on the Shop Verb website. She paired it with high waisted, balloon fit black courdroy pants. She completed her look with Kolhapuri chappals from Aparjita Toor costs Rs. 3,499. Her makeup was fresh with defined, kohled eyes. Her hair was in their natural curly glory.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Taapsee Pannu plays a fast runner in the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. After winning many accolades for India, she is subjected to gender testing. It becomes a battle for her and her loved ones to restore her identity and reputation. She is busy promoting the film. Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, and Dobaaraa in the pipeline.

