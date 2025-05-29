This article was last updated on May 29, 2025

American judge blocks global import duties Trump

An American federal judge has blocked the import duties of President Trump. The District Court for International Trade in New York rules that the president has gone beyond his book with his intention to impose many dozens of percent of taxes on various countries worldwide. His decision unleashed a major trade war at the beginning of April and led the stock prices worldwide.

Trump wanted to introduce the levies on the basis of an Economic Emergency Act from 1977. He says that that law gives him the authority to do that, because according to Trump’s trade deficit, according to Trump, amounts to an emergency situation.

‘No acute emergency situation’

The court does not agree and says that the emergency law only applies to an “extraordinary threat”. Because the US has had a trade deficit with the rest of the world for 49 years, there is no acute emergency situation, according to the judge. Trump should therefore not have bypassed the congress, is the verdict.

The White House appeals against the judge’s decision. “It is not up to unelected judges to decide how to tackle a national emergency situation,” it sounds.

US correspondent Rudy Bouma:

“It is therefore not up to the president, but the congress to decide on such far -reaching import duties. Legal experts had immediately questioned this construction after signing the decree by Trump.

The Trump government therefore appeals, but must immediately stop its import duties if the higher court does not postpone the government. However, Trump has repeatedly ignored legal judgments. “

Many of the taxes that Trump had announced had already been postponed or lowered by himself after the great unrest in the financial markets. Last week the president threatened with an import tax of 50 percent on products from the European Union. He should have started next Sunday.

The judge’s ruling has no influence on the import duties on steel and aluminum, which had previously been announced by Trump. The same applies to cars and car parts. The taxes on specific Chinese products also remain in force, according to Trump, these unfair commercial practices must prevent.

The lawsuit was brought by five small companies that import goods from the countries affected by the import duties. In addition, there are other lawsuits against Trump’s decision.

