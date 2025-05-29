This article was last updated on May 29, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Statement by Prime Minister Carney welcoming Their Majesties The King and Queen to Canada

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, issued the following statement to welcome Their Majesties The King and Queen to Canada:

“Today, we are honoured to welcome Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Canada.

“The Royal Visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown – one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values. A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity, and confidence of our people.

“Tomorrow, His Majesty King Charles III will deliver the Speech from the Throne in the Senate Chamber, nearly 70 years after Canada’s Sovereign first opened Parliament. This historic honour matches the weight of our times. It speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity, and to the historic ties that crises only fortify.

“Canada’s strength lies in building a strong future while embracing its English, French, and Indigenous roots – the union of peoples that forms our bedrock. Canada in the 21st century is a bold, ambitious, and innovative country that is bilingual, committed to reconciliation, and truly multicultural.

“To that end, the Speech from the Throne will outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.