‘North Korea already supplied millions of weapons and ammunition to Russia’

In the past year, in addition to soldiers, North Korea also supplied millions of weapons and ammunition pieces to Russia. This is evident from a new report from the international watchdog Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), which monitors sanctions against North Korea. The report contains new details about the scale on which North Korea Russia has helped so far in the war in Ukraine.

According to the report, since it started with arms deliveries to Russia in September 2023, Pyongyang sent more than 20,000 containers with weapons to Russia. There were rocket launching installations, armored vehicles, guns and millions of pieces of ammunition such as bullets and grenades in those containers.

At least one hundred North Korean ballist missiles have been used to destroy the Ukrainian civil infrastructure in populated areas, the report outlines. “This illegal cooperation between North Korea and Russia has contributed to Moscow’s ability to increase the rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities,” can be read.

Last month gave North Korea first Ensure that North Korean soldiers in Ukraine fight on the Russian side. The MSMT report confirms messages from intelligence services that North Korea has sent around 14,000 soldiers to Russia.

Both Russia and North Korea, both UN member states, violate multiple UN resolutions with their collaboration. For example, North Korea is not allowed to deliver weapons to other UN member states and it is also forbidden to receive UN member states to receive weapons from North Korea.

What is the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team?

MSMT is an initiative of eleven countries (including the Netherlands) that monitors the violation of sanctions by North Korea. The collective was set up after Russia had spoken to his veto last year about the extension of a VN panel that previously sanction-violations of North Korea monit order. This is the first report that the MSMT issues.

Conversely, Russia has also supplied weapons and technology to North Korea. According to the MSMT, it concerns air defense systems, electronic systems for warfare and refined oil.

Because the Kremlin also shares feedback with Pyongyang about the effectiveness of the missions supplied, the North Korea helps to further develop the ballistic missile systems, says the report. That too is a violation of a UN resolution that forbids North Korea to further develop their ballistic weapons.

The eleven participating countries have called for North Korea in a joint statement as diplomatic consultations. “We will continue to monitor compliance with UN resolutions by North Korea and continue to point out violations thereof.”

