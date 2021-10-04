Madhuri Dixit makes a desi splash in a gorgeous lehenga with floral accents as she looks like an absolute dream

Madhuri Dixit is dropping some beautiful looks. The 'Dhak Dhak Girl' is back with her Indian looks and she is making a stunning appearance with each look. Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance and grace. She loves her Indian wear and we can't get enough of it. We love Dixit’s Instagram glam and that keeps us waiting for a new post every time.

Madhuri Dixit is back yet again with another desi look. This time around it was floral, fresh, colourful and a whole lot of fun. Madhuri picked up a white lehenga with colorful accents from handmade luxury brand Mishru.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

She wore a heavily embroidered blouse with floral details. The thick strapped blouse featured a deep neck with light mirror work. Madhuri looked gorgeous in this heavily embroidered floral piece. The floral patch work featured a borderie and embroidery panels. The colours and designs were refreshing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Dixit's makeup was heavy with a soft shimmer and a bold red lip. She added a subtle mauve eyeshadow with popping highlighter. Her hair was in soft low curls. She added kundan jewellery to the look with kadas, dangler earrings and rings to finish it off.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit looks pristine in an embellished Manish Malhotra saree for Dance Deewane 3

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results