Rohit Shetty, Taapsee Pannu and many notable guests join campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan for Swasth India campaign

Reckitt, world’s leading consumer Health and Hygiene Company and NDTV, India’s most trusted news network with its flagship campaign NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India, announced its journey ahead from Swasth Bharat to Sampann Bharat at a mega event in Mumbai. Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO-Reckitt, Amitabh Bachchan, BSI-Campaign Ambassador, and numerous dignitaries, celebrities, and ministers encouraged Indians towards creating a healthier planet, a healthier future with the event’s theme- ‘One Health, One Planet, One Future’.

BSI has committed to tripling its impact by directly reaching out to nearly 47 million people by 2026. The campaign aims to reach 100% of primary schools in India with its Dettol Hygiene Curriculum program. Talking about the initiative, Campaign Ambassador Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, said, “Health is the key to our future, to build a prosperous India, only a Swasth Bharat can be a Sampann Bharat. We need programs like Banega Swasth India to work towards good hygiene, good nutrition, sound science, a clean and green environment, and more affordable access to healthcare for all and especially, how we all come together to help each other- bring social equity and justice to our most vulnerable and indigenous populations. Leave No One Behind.”

Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO, Reckitt at the event said “We are aware of the environmental, health, and social challenges that we face every single day. Our focus is to mitigate negative impacts and make a positive contribution in a way that will help us create a healthier planet. I am happy to share that with Banega Swasth India we are looking to triple our social impact by reaching out to 47 million people by 2026. Our commitment towards creating a ‘Sampann Bharat’ is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal vision of 2030- Leave No One Behind. We at Reckitt are focused on doing our bit towards India’s economic and social development.”

Dr. Prannoy Roy, Executive co-chairperson, NDTV said, “At heart, Reckitt and NDTV share the same ethos of telling stories that have a definite societal impact. For over 8 years now with Banega Swasth India we have been stressing about the importance of cleanliness, health, hygiene and nutrition. We face challenges every single day, but we need to come together to build a more sustainable and healthy future. Having a healthier India is the only way to build a prosperous India.”

This year Dettol Banega Swasth India showcased India’s progress in the last 75 years towards Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition. One of the key agendas was the UN vision of 2030- Leave No One Behind to showcase the program’s focus towards identifying inequalities and using tools that will help in ending any kind of discrimination and exclusion. The event also brought out the need for addressing relevant issues like mental health, sexual health & well-being and self-care to create a healthier nation. Climate change is a global phenomenon that has been aggressively taken up by Reckitt in its vision to create a healthier planet.

