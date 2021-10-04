Brad Pitt Must Have Some Monstrous Lawyer Bills

While perusing the LA Times this morning we noticed a rather interesting looking guy in an unexpected ad for the Brioni store in Beverly Hills. Whoa! Closer inspection revealed the guy to be Brad Pitt! Just last month we were surprised to see Brad selling De’Longhi coffeemakers because he RARELY appears in ads. Now he’s the Global Ambassador for the Brioni label – he represents a “more relaxed vision” for the traditional menswear company. Obviously Brad’s divorce and custody problems are costing him a LOT of money…

Photo: Brioni

