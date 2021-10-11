Janhvi Kapoor’s retro look will take you back in time

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak and even before that, she has always been in the news. Janhvi created a place for herself in the industry with her versatility.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)
Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena where she played the titular rule. After which she was seen in Roohi where she played the character of a ghost. Meanwhile, Janhvi has been juggling work commitments- she has completed shooting for Good Luck Jerry. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring South star Nayanthara. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in her kitty.
Also Read: Lakmé Fashion Week: Chitrangda Singh mesmerises as showstopper for designer Shikha and Shristi
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply