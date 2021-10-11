Ananya Panday stuns infuschia pink saree by Ridhi Mehra worth Rs. 88,900

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is making us swoon over her latest photos for the Lakme shoot in a stunning saree by Ridhi Mehra.
She was seen wearing a gorgeous organza draped fuschia pink flowy pre-stitched saree worth Rs. 88,900 styled with a sleeveless detailed embroidered matching blouse with square neckline.
The whole look is styled and curated by the celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)
On the work front, Ananya Panday is all set for her upcoming films including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Liger.
Also Read: Malaika Arora turns showstopper for Annu Patel’s wedding wear collection at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply