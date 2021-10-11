Ananya Panday stuns infuschia pink saree by Ridhi Mehra worth Rs. 88,900

October 11, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is making us swoon over her latest photos for the Lakme shoot in a stunning saree by Ridhi Mehra.

She was seen wearing a gorgeous organza draped fuschia pink flowy pre-stitched saree worth Rs. 88,900 styled with a sleeveless detailed embroidered matching blouse with square neckline.

She accessorised the look with gold danglers and matching gold necklace and bangles. For her makeup she did a minimal look with a bindi. She kept her hair clean in a ponytail.

The whole look is styled and curated by the celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is all set for her upcoming films including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Liger.

