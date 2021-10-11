Hum Do Hamare Do: Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon bring you the most “hatke” family comedy of the year

All’s fair in pyaar and parivaar! Well, Rajkummar Rao surely believes so, as he “adopts” a different approach to charm lady love Kriti Sanon. With many heart-warming and funny moments, the trailer of Hum Do Humare Do is delightfully unconventional.

The Dinesh Vijan production takes an “out of the box” look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to “arrange” a set of parents to impress the love of his life. When Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah arrive as the "papa" and "mummy", hilarious chaos ensues. The awesome twosome, with their crackling chemistry, is guaranteed to spark a laugh riot.

Speaking about the movie, Dinesh Vijan says, "Maddock trusts in the power of content-driven films, while Mimi was a delightful family entertainer, with Hum Do Humare Do, we take the essence of the family further, because, in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations".

While seasoned talents like Paresh and Ratna are renowned for their impeccable on-screen wit, Rajkummar is much loved for his superb comic timing too. Add to that the sensational Kriti after the smashing success of Mimi, and we have a crackling cast that is sure to spread cheer and laughter. Seems like the audience has quite a unique comedy to look forward to this Diwali!

Dinesh Vijan presents, Hum Do Humare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from the 29th of October on Disney+Hotstar.

