Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aahana Kumra wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

As Bollywood’s legend Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older today, many celebrities from the B’town extended their heartfelt wishes for the actor. Actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aahana Kumra wished Big B with some special posts.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle to pay a tribute to his on-screen idol with a musical video. In the video, the actor is seen playing Amitabh’s blockbuster song ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’ from Silsila on his Tank Drum. Along with the video, Ayushmann wrote, “A small tribute to the legend, with whom I got the honour to share the screen space last year. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. ???? #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan.” For the unversed, both the actors shared the screen space in Gulabo Sitabo which was Big B’s digital debut project.

On the other hand, Jacqueline wished Big B, who was her first ever co-star with a throwback picture. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture of herself and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of her movie Aladin. “Happy bday Sir!!! @amitabhbachchan”, she wrote in the caption.

Moreover, Jacqueline was an outsider when she made her Bollywood debut but her first film was with Amitabh Bachchan. Her wish was amongst the special ones as the actress didn’t forget her roots and where she came from. She has established herself in the industry now and therefore her wish surely means a lot.

Lastly, actor Aahana Kumra also made an adorable wish for her first ever co-star Amitabh Bachchan with some throwback photos. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “हमारे महानायक के ७९वी जन्मदिन की उनको ढेर सारी शुभ कामनाएं।Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir!! I'll always be grateful to the almighty to have made my debut opposite you in 2014.”

In an interview with a tabloid, Aahana said that it was a dream come true moment for her when she got a chance to work with him at such an early stage of her life. The experience of that show is one that she will always cherish and, on his birthday, today, she wishes the best of things for him, she said. She further added that there is none like him, and she will forever be grateful for the experience that she shared with him.

Talking about her first day with Big B, Aahana said that he made her feel really comfortable and she did not feel like she is sitting next to a megastar of the world as he was so humble and kind. He used to clap for her during her scenes because he really wants his co-star to do well, she said. Aahana further revealed that Big B is the first person to wish her on her birthday till date. She has learnt a lot of things from her and wishes that everybody gets the opportunity to work with him in the beginning of their career.

