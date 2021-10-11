Rashami Desai rings in Navaratri season in beautiful lime green salwar suit

Indian actress and very gorgeous Rashami Desai never fails to stun us with her amazing styling sense. She has been enjoying the festive season.

On Monday, the actress shared few photos of herself in a gorgeous Indian attire and seems like she is enjoying the festive season of Navaratri. She is seen in a beautiful lime green suit, summer perfect sleeveless long cotton lime green kurta along with red and white lehariya fabric tie dye dupatta from Cotton story worth Rs. 2,100.

She accessorized the look with a quirky multi-coloured lip shaped hoops and a ring. For her makeup, she did a minimal look with defined eyes with a bindi to make it more desi. She kept her hair in a beautiful braided style and accessorized it with roses and pearls. She also captioned the post, “Simply amazing.”

On the work front, Rashami Desai was last seen in the music video ‘Subhan Allah’.

