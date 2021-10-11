Khushi Kapoor stuns in a black lace balloon sleeve top and soft makeup

Late actress Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is casually raising the temperature on the internet and we are here for it. The young star kid has massive following and often shares her stunning pictures.

The 20-year-old starkid is super consistent on her social media with her great styling sense which is winning millions of hearts every day. On Mondya, Khushi shared two selfies in which she was seen in a black lace top with round neck and balloon sleeves paired with denims.

She accessorized the look with small gold hoops and a necklace. For her makeup she did a minimal brown toned look with defined eyes. She kept hair loose with soft curls. She also captioned the post, “Me outside vs. Me inside”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is currently pursuing a course in acting at the New York Film Academy, New York.

Also Read: HITS AND MISSES OF THE WEEK: Genelia Deshmukh, Kareena Kapoor make a stunning appearance; Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma miss the mark

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results