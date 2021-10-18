Pooja Bedi tests positive for COVID-19, says it was her choice to not get vaccinated 

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi recently tested positive for coronavirus. She took to her Instagram account to inform her followers about her condition. She revealed that she got tested positive for COVID-19, her fiance and house help have contracted COVID-19 as well.

In the video, she spoke about her choice of not taking the vaccine as she believed in her body’s immunity. Along with the video, she wrote, “COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what’s right for you. Each to their own ❤ Caution. not panic."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by POOJA BEDI (@poojabediofficial)

On the work front, Pooja Bedi was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results