Pooja Bedi tests positive for COVID-19, says it was her choice to not get vaccinated 

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi recently tested positive for coronavirus. She took to her Instagram account to inform her followers about her condition. She revealed that she got tested positive for COVID-19, her fiance and house help have contracted COVID-19 as well.
On the work front, Pooja Bedi was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.
