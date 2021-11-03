Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah join the cast of upcoming drama Military Prosecutor Doberman

South Korean actors Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah, Oh Yeon Soo, Kim Young Min, and Kim Woo Seok have been confirmed to star in the tvN’s upcoming drama titled Military Prosecutor Doberman.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, Military Prosecutor Doberman is about a man named Do Bae Man, which will be played by Ahn Bo Hyun, a military prosecutor who chose the job for money. After meeting Cha Woo In, played by Jo Bo Ah, a military prosecutor and the only daughter of a chaebol family, who chose the job for revenge, the two fight evil in the military to become true prosecutors.

Besides Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah, the cast boasts a talented lineup of co-actors including, Oh Yeon Soo who will be starring as No Hwa Young, the first female division leader since the military’s establishment, Kim Young Min will play lawyer Yong Moon Goo, who was once a special forces prosecutor and Kim Woo Seok will play the third-generation chaebol No Tae Nam, who became the chairman of a leading conglomerate in his late 20s.

The production team shared, “In addition to the actors being perfectly in sync with their characters, their synergy and the ensemble the actors will create when working together will become the first charm of ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman.’ Please show lots of interest and anticipation.”

The drama is written by Yoon Hyun Ho of Remember, Lawless Lawyer, and The Attorney and helmed by director Jin Chang Gyu of Bad Papa and CHIP-IN. Furthermore, Military Prosecutor Doberman will deliver refreshing catharsis to viewers through the new background of the military court, which has yet to be shown in a drama.

On the work front, having captivated viewers through his previous hit projects including Itaewon Class, Kairos, Yumi’s Cells, and My Name, Ahn Bo Hyun will once again engross viewers with the flawless portrayal of his character.

On the other hand, Jo Bo Ah already showcased her solid acting skills and ability to bring a character to life through her previous dramas such as My Strange Hero, Forest, and Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Military Prosecutor Doberman will premiere in 2022.

