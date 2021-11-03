Mumbai Police watches Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi at a special screening amid hoots and cheers; Details inside

The cop universe of director Rohit Shetty has impressed everyone, especially the police force of the country. The first film of this franchise, Singham (2011), became a favourite of the men in Khaki and its sequel Singham Returns (2014), gave a nice ode to the Mumbai Police. Since then, the police have always had huge respect for this series and also for director Rohit Shetty.

Hence, in a special gesture, the team of Sooryavanshi, the latest film of the cop universe, held a special screening of their film yesterday, on November 2. A source said, “The screening was held in the evening at Inox multiplex in Nariman Point. All five screens of the multiplex were booked and hundreds of police officers with their families came to see the film. They were all very excited as they were the first ones to watch this highly awaited Diwali entertainer.”

The source added that the Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil were also present to watch the film.

The source continued, “The response to the film was ecstatic. The cops and their families were hooting and cheering throughout. They also were moved with the tribute given to them and their sacrifice.”

The source also added, “Director Rohit Shetty and the film’s lead Akshay Kumar also came and spoke to the police after the screening and it was like an icing on the cake. Vishwas Nangare Patil (extreme left in the picture) and Hemant Nagrale (second from left in the picture) also came forward and spoke highly of the film and the hard work of the team.”

Sooryavanshi belongs to the cop universe of Rohit Shetty which also comprises the characters of Singham (played by Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh). Interestingly, both also feature in the film in special appearances. The film releases on Friday, November 5, and is expected to be one of the widest or probably the widest release ever for Akshay Kumar.

