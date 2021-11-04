Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a candid picture of Jeh’s playtime with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures of her kids Taimur and Jeh on her Instagram feed. On the occasion of Diwali, Kareena blessed our feeds with a happy picture of Saif Ali Khan and Jeh playing together.

In the picture, the father-son duo is seen enjoying themselves surrounded by toys in a garden. Jeh looks adorable in a onesie with Saif all smiles while playing with his little one. "Love and Light," wrote Kareena while sharing the picture.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child together earlier this year. Both their kids are very popular with the paparazzi and are clicked every time they step out. The couple recently took a vacation to Rajasthan with their two kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in Bhoot Police and recently wrapped the shoot of Adipurush.

