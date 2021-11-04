“Sooryavanshi is my ode to old school action but on a grander scale,” shares Akshay Kumar ahead of the release of the film

The much-anticipated film Sooryavanshi's release is around the corner. With just one day left for its release, the star cast of the film is amping up with lot of enthusiasm. Recently, the main lead of the film Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement through a heartfelt post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Akshay shared a picture from one of the scenes in the film. In the picture, he can be seen doing an action sequence while holding a gun in his hand. In the background, we see an auto-rickshaw burning. Sharing the picture, Akshay penned a heartfelt note which reads, "I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. #Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow ????#1DayToSooryavanshi".

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is all set to have a theatrical release on November 5.

