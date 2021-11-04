Farhan Akhtar celebrates Diwali with Shibani Dandekar; shares picture

Actor Farhan Akhtar along with his girlfriend VJ Shibani Dandekar hosted a Diwali pooja at his office yesterday. For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for three years now. The ceremony was attended by family members of Farhan, the office members and some of his close friends. Sharing a glimpse of the puja, Farhan took to his Instagram and shared a picture.

In the picture, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen sitting next to each other. Apart from them, his company Excel Entertainment's co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani could be also seen. What stole the show and grabbed the attention of the netizens is Farhan smiling widely as he applied a tika on Shibani's forehead. Farhan can be seen donning a blue kurta with white pyjamas and Shibani opted for a dark green ethnic dress.

Sharing the image, Farhan wrote "Happy Diwali." Shibani, on her Instagram page, shared the same photo and captioned it, "To a festival full of sweets, memories and smiles! Happy Diwali with my @faroutakhtar."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Khan was recently seen in Rakeysh Omprakash's film Toofaan. Recently, he announced his upcoming directorial film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

