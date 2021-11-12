Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat’s sister Sheetal Bapat informs about his health update

Actor Raqesh Bapat who recently entered Bigg Boss season 15 was taken out of the house due to health reasons. As soon as he went missing from the LIVE feed, fans started panicking, worried about the actor. Several speculations and rumours revolving around the actor's health added to fans and friends getting stressed. But in all of this, the love pouring from his fans was something worth appreciating.

Where the fans have been constantly asking about the actor's health, his sister Sheetal Bapat has come out talking about his health and thanking RaqArmy. Taking to her Twitter handle Sheetal posted an update about Raqesh's update. She informed that the actor is doing better and is recovering.

Health is always the first priority, @RaQesh19 is doing better as per the updates we are getting from the team. Overwhelmed with the love and support from all of you. God Bless ???? #RaqeshBapat

— Sheetal Bapat (@sheetal_bapat) November 10, 2021

