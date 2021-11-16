Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an absolute vision in white formal wear

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a looker. The Telugu star is a stylish diva who goes from traditional to gorgeous glamourous looks in no time.
Samantha Prabhu donned the most stylish and chic formal set. She wore a beautiful white set with beige accents. She styled a wrap-around blazer style top with a deep neck and a beige striped belt. The sleeves featured a pleated balloon styled design with a dramatic poof. Her makeup was bronzed, dewy with a light eyeshadow, bold lip and mascara laden lashes. Her hair was neatly styled in a sleek, center parted low ponytail.
Recently, the actress made her Hindi digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2.
