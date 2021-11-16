Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an absolute vision in white formal wear

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a looker. The Telugu star is a stylish diva who goes from traditional to gorgeous glamourous looks in no time.

Samantha Prabhu donned the most stylish and chic formal set. She wore a beautiful white set with beige accents. She styled a wrap-around blazer style top with a deep neck and a beige striped belt. The sleeves featured a pleated balloon styled design with a dramatic poof. Her makeup was bronzed, dewy with a light eyeshadow, bold lip and mascara laden lashes. Her hair was neatly styled in a sleek, center parted low ponytail.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will soon be seen in a whole new avatar in Gunasekhar’s mythical drama Shaakuntalam. The film which also sees Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu and Malhottra Shivan is based on Kalidasa’s work. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Recently, the actress made her Hindi digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s simple outfit with intricate prints comes with an affordable price tag

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results