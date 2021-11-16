Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh is bespoke in a beautiful white floral dress as she promotes her film on Bigg Boss 15

Sharvari Wagh is going out and about making fashionable statements with her promotional looks. The actress rose to fame with her perfromance in her debut web series Amazon Prime Video’s The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress is super frequent on her Instagram with her glamorous and bold outfit looks which is winning millions of hearts every day.
On the work front, Sharvari Wagh will make her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
