Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh is bespoke in a beautiful white floral dress as she promotes her film on Bigg Boss 15

Sharvari Wagh is going out and about making fashionable statements with her promotional looks. The actress rose to fame with her perfromance in her debut web series Amazon Prime Video’s The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress is super frequent on her Instagram with her glamorous and bold outfit looks which is winning millions of hearts every day.

Sharvari has been making heads turn ever since the trailer launch of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actress made a glamorous appearance as she donned a stunning off-white sleeveless, plunge neck dress with floral cutouts and designs. The short dress hugged her curves and she looked bespoke glowing with happiness. Her makeup was fresh and shimmery with her hair left open in middle parted soft curls. She worked with her highlighted cheekbones, glossy lips and a natural toned blush. She finished the look with ankle strap heels.

On the work front, Sharvari Wagh will make her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

