Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh is bespoke in a beautiful white floral dress as she promotes her film on Bigg Boss 15

November 16, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Sharvari Wagh is going out and about making fashionable statements with her promotional looks. The actress rose to fame with her perfromance in her debut web series Amazon Prime Video’s The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress is super frequent on her Instagram with her glamorous and bold outfit looks which is winning millions of hearts every day.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari Wagh is bespoke in a beautiful white floral dress as she promotes her film on Bigg Boss 15

Sharvari has been making heads turn ever since the trailer launch of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actress made a glamorous appearance as she donned a stunning off-white sleeveless, plunge neck dress with floral cutouts and designs. The short dress hugged her curves and she looked bespoke glowing with happiness. Her makeup was fresh and shimmery with her hair left open in middle parted soft curls. She worked with her highlighted cheekbones, glossy lips and a natural toned blush. She finished the look with ankle strap heels.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharvari ???? (@sharvari)

On the work front, Sharvari Wagh will make her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a film that has something for every age group” – Saif Ali Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *