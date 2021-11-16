Anushka Sharma lights up as she poses in the pool in a neon green monokini

Anushka Sharma recently returned from Dubai with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika after team India was eliminated from the T20 world cup. As soon as she returned to the city, the gorgeous star treated her Instagram followers with some stunning pool pics.
Anushka took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share pictures of her having some me time in the pool. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in a neon green monokini and flashing a wide smile for the camera. The picture seems to have been clicked during her time in Dubai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her next project. But, she has signed the Jhulan Goswami biopic.
