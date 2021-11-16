Anushka Sharma lights up as she poses in the pool in a neon green monokini

Anushka Sharma recently returned from Dubai with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika after team India was eliminated from the T20 world cup. As soon as she returned to the city, the gorgeous star treated her Instagram followers with some stunning pool pics.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share pictures of her having some me time in the pool. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in a neon green monokini and flashing a wide smile for the camera. The picture seems to have been clicked during her time in Dubai.

Anushka Sharma is quite active in social media and often gives fans glimpses from her daily life. During her stay in Dubai with Virat and her daughter Vamika, she would give a glimpse of their time together. The couple became parents to a baby girl in January this year. Upon the birth of the baby, the couple put out a statement and requested the media to refrain from clicking pictures of their daughter. Virat had shared on Instagram, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is yet to announce her next project. But, she has signed the Jhulan Goswami biopic.

