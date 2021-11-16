Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora celebrate 5 years of togetherness in Kashmir

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are one of the popular and most adorable couples in the television industry. The duo has recently completed five years of togetherness. On the occasion of their 5th wedding, the couple went for a romantic getaway to Jammu & Kashmir.

Both Dheeraj and Vinni took to their respective social media handles to share glimpses of their celebrations. In the picture, they can be seen posing in romantic poses. The couple looked absolutely adorable in their snow clothes while what stole the show was the sight of the snow.

Vinny shared a heart-warming picture of her and Dheeraj holding hearts made of the snow and giving each other a lip kiss. While Dheeraj shared a couple of pictures in which he can be seen holding Vinny in the air, walking along with her to the hills, and giving her an adorable kiss.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Sharing the picture, Vinny wrote, "Every year more grateful for you Happy anniversary Husband". While Dheeraj wrote, "You will always be my forever ! Happy Anniversary love".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

ALSO READ:Shraddha Arya looks stunning at her Mehendi Ceremony, flaunts Engagement Ring. See photos

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results