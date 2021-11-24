Sonu Nigam says ‘Bap Re’ after getting his 9,99,999th COVID-19 test done

Just like most of us, Sonu Nigam is tired of getting tested for Covid-19 and his latest post on his Instagram proves it all. The 48-year-old musician, on Tuesday, posted a tape of a healthcare worker performing a swab test on him and wrote: "Covid Test #9,99,999" with a face palm emoji.

In the video, the singer can be seen closing his eyes as the healthcare worker takes samples from his nose and throat and makes a sneezy face before he turns towards the camera and rubs his red nose. He even picked a suitable song to go with his funny video – Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Aziz's ‘Hum To Tambu Mein Bambu’. In the comments section, Sonu Nigam hilariously wrote: "Baap re." His friends and fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of his post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Sonu Nigam has been spreading positivity on social media through his music sessions and his live vlogs since the time pandemic hit last year. The famous singer, earlier this year, shared a video of himself singing his song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ from the 2003 film of the same name at the inauguration event of an isolation center and wrote: "#KalHoNaaHo. This song, for me, is a prayer and has a unique healing touch. Hope it gives you strength to march ahead with a positive perspective…Let's spread positivity, reinforce hope and do our bit in whatever possible way. P.S. – Singing this wearing a mask."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

