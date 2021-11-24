Sonu Nigam says ‘Bap Re’ after getting his 9,99,999th COVID-19 test done

Just like most of us, Sonu Nigam is tired of getting tested for Covid-19 and his latest post on his Instagram proves it all. The 48-year-old musician, on Tuesday, posted a tape of a healthcare worker performing a swab test on him and wrote: "Covid Test #9,99,999" with a face palm emoji.
In the video, the singer can be seen closing his eyes as the healthcare worker takes samples from his nose and throat and makes a sneezy face before he turns towards the camera and rubs his red nose. He even picked a suitable song to go with his funny video – Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Aziz's ‘Hum To Tambu Mein Bambu’. In the comments section, Sonu Nigam hilariously wrote: "Baap re." His friends and fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of his post.
