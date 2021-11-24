BLACKPINK’s Lisa tests positive for COVID-19; other members await their results

South Korean female group BLACKPINK member Lisa has tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, her agency YG Entertainment released a statement informing about the news. Meanwhile, members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé are awaiting their results.

On November 24, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, the statement by YG Entertainment read, “BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results.”

They added, “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly.”

On the work front, Lisa made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa in September this year. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist. In October 2021, Lisa collaborated with Ozuna, DJ Snake and Megan Thee Stallion for track ‘SG’.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa to perform her first solo single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 10test

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results