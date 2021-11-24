Salman Khan’s powerful introduction in 8th minute of Antim – 1 hour plus screen time

Antim: The Final Truth is all gearing up for a theatrical release all across the world this Friday. And the truth is finally out as Bollywood Hungama has exclusively heard that Salman Khan has an hour-long screen time in this Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster action thriller.

"Salman Khan makes an entry within the first 10 minutes of Antim: The Final Truth, to be precise on the 8th minute of the feature film. Post that, he is certainly a part of the entire film as the screenplay is designed in a way that one wouldn't miss Salman Khan at any point. It's not an out and out Salman Khan film, nor is it an extended cameo for the superstar – it's somewhere in between, but enough for the fans to throng to cinema halls," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

According to the source, Salman has a dynamic role in this film, with ample one-liners and raw action scenes, "The film is treated like a good vs bad story, with both getting near equal footage. It remains to be seen how the audience reacts as they are used to seeing 2 hours of Salman in a 2 hour 20-minute film, however this time around, it's going to be just an hour of Salman Khan."

The movie stars Aayush Sharma as a gangster and Salman as a Sikh cop. It's directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Also Read: Salman Khan reveals they wanted to cast Aayush Sharma in a film much before Arpita Khan introduced him to the family

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results