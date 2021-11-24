Salman Khan’s powerful introduction in 8th minute of Antim – 1 hour plus screen time

Antim: The Final Truth is all gearing up for a theatrical release all across the world this Friday. And the truth is finally out as Bollywood Hungama has exclusively heard that Salman Khan has an hour-long screen time in this Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster action thriller.
"Salman Khan makes an entry within the first 10 minutes of Antim: The Final Truth, to be precise on the 8th minute of the feature film. Post that, he is certainly a part of the entire film as the screenplay is designed in a way that one wouldn't miss Salman Khan at any point. It's not an out and out Salman Khan film, nor is it an extended cameo for the superstar – it's somewhere in between, but enough for the fans to throng to cinema halls," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.
The movie stars Aayush Sharma as a gangster and Salman as a Sikh cop. It's directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
Also Read: Salman Khan reveals they wanted to cast Aayush Sharma in a film much before Arpita Khan introduced him to the family
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply