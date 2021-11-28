Salman Khan responds to a fan who tells him he ‘only knows’ Bhai, says ‘Shah Rukh Khan is also my brother’ 

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim – The Final Truth was finally released on November 26 on the big screen. This became the first movie of Khan to hit the silver screens after a while. For the promotions, the actors had reached the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Khan, who is also the co-producer of the show, had a gala time.

When Salman Khan interacted with the audience, a fan told him he was a huge fan. He said that he was a small-time actor. Salman interrupted him to say that no work was small and asked him, “Wo Shah Rukh Khan sahab ka dialogue kya hai (What was that dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan)?”

The fan said he only knows one 'Bhai' referencing Salman Khan. “There is only one Bhai, Hindustan ka Bhai and I only know him,” the fan said. To this, Salman responded , “Par wo apna bhai hai (But he is my brother),” Salman retorted as the audience clapped for him. “Tumhare Bhai ka bhai kya hua (Your brother’s brother is)?” he asked. To this, the fan said Shah Rukh Khan is also his brother. “Always keep this in mind,” the actor added.

Antim was released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26. Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan guesses a Bhojpuri song while playing charades with Ravi Kishan and Ravii Dubey

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results