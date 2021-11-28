Radhe Shyam pair Prabhas and Pooja Hegde unveil new poster ahead of Hindi song teaser launch tomorrow

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam makers today unveiled yet another stunning poster and announced the teaser launch of their first Hindi song tomorrow at 1 pm. Having created a lot of hype, the movie is gaining momentum ahead of its release and adding some more steam, here's the new poster.

In the poster from the film, which features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, with a subtle white curtain in the background. The duo looks so promising and seems to be a cute couple that the fans have been dying to see together on-screen as they see the glimpses in the poster. Taking to his social media handle, Prabhas shared, "Are you ready to witness the magic of love with my next song, #LoveAnthem? Teaser out tomorrow."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

A few days earlier, another fascinating poster of Prabhas was unveiled and prior to that an eye-catching poster of his co-star Pooja Hegde was also out on her birthday. The duo has got the fans excited and they can't wait to watch them pair up on screen and create magic.

The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde ‘found nemo” in the Maldives; see pictures from her snorkeling adventure

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results