Ranveer Singh unveils new 83 poster ahead of trailer launch 

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the much-awaited trailer launch of his upcoming movie 83. The actor essays the role of Kapil Dev. After much anticipation, the film will arrive during Christmas. Ahead of the trailer launch on November 30, a new poster was unveiled on Sunday.

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a new group poster and captioned it, "Like people says, taste the success once… tongue want more.” – Kapil Dev, 1983. 2 Days To #83Trailer. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions unites with Reliance Entertainment to present the Malayalam version of the much-awaited film, 83. Indian Rupee, Raavanan, and Naam Shabana fame Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the bright young superstars of Indian Cinema as well as an accomplished director-producer. He has more than 100 films under his belt across genres. The films produced by his company Prithviraj Productions have been unique and have garnered several accolades. His directorial venture Lucifer is the highest-grossing film of all times in Malayalam.

Glad to present the Malayalam adaptation of 83, Prithviraj Sukumaran says, “83 is an unbelievable true story of the greatest triumph of the Indian cricket team 1983. It is a riveting tale that needs to be told and I take pride in presenting one of the most awaited films across India and the rest of the world.”

Kabir Khan, Director and producer, says, “We are honored to have Prithviraj Productions on board and support the release of the Malayalam version of 83. The film has a pan India connect and with the support of Prithviraj it is sure to appeal to the local audience.”

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. While Deepika Padukone Will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

Prithviraj Productions, Reliance Entertainment present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan, release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021.

