Tara Sutaria nails the monotone corset and jogger look

Tara Sutaria is a millennial trendsetter. She loves herself some mom style ripped denims, shoulder bagguettes, dad sneakers, cutesy skirts and sets- she has the most effortless and chic street style in B-Town. This time around, her promotional looks for Tadap are creating quite a stir. She is pulling off all the looks with unmatched flair, grace and elegance.

For yet another look, she donned a fitted cream corset with criss cross black ribbon tie ups. The pleated fits around the pelvic area with a tube styled sleeveless upper half. She paired the corset top with matching toned jogger pants. She looked stunning as always with matte, shimmer makeup with tight waves and golden highlights and the perfect shimmer undertone eyeshadow. Tara looked gorgeous as ever and we love this look and it is chic as ever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama Tadap lined up for release in December.

She will also feature in Ek Villain Returns, helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year, the thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Tara will also star in Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.

