Kanye’s Private Joke: Love Triangle?

Looks like Kanye West is vigorously attempting to create a “love triangle” with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boy toy Pete Davidson. Since Kim and Pete started appearing in public together, Kanye has been loudly lamenting the fact that he wants his wife Kim back and regrets all the things he did wrong as a husband. We’re guessing Pete is feeling rather uncomfortable about this turn of events – but he should be privately laughing. Surely Kanye must be enjoying the absurdity of the whole situation of Kim and Pete dating – and he is pretending to be upset just to keep the delighted tabloids in an uproar…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Kanye surrounded by fans at Lakers game this weekend, looking “sad”

