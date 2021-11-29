Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh return to ZEE5 with Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2

ZEE5 is back with season 2 of this fan favourite franchise. Returning to the franchise are lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh who are currently shooting in London with the rest of the crew. The 8-episode web series takes off from where the last season ended. Season 2 narrates the story around two best friends, Tanie and Sumer played by Anya Singh and Nakuul Mehta respectively, who dated once and are now forced to reconnect after a long period of separation. With these new emotions and Sumer & Tanie’s rekindling old friendship in the mix, season 2 is bound to be an intriguing story.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “With a sharp focus on providing fresh and relatable content, ZEE5 is back with yet another season of a successful franchise, ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’. This season is going to be a riot and a complete package, and we cannot wait to present this young, vibrant and relevant series.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, "Romance as a genre has always resonated very strongly with millennials and ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ is a flavoursome romantic drama that has been loved by audiences far and wide. We are excited to bring the second season of this ZEE5 Original series very soon. As the story progresses and takes interesting twists and turns, we hope that this contemporary take on Sumer and Tanie’s special relationship paired with new faces and stunning locales will make our viewers’ hearts smile.”

Nakuul Mehta said, “In an era of action thrillers and complex dramas, a slice of life story about friendship & growing up really got me excited about ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ in the first place. We are back in London filming our new season and I’m very excited to reunite with Anya and an ensemble of very exciting artists and take this franchise ahead on ZEE5”.

Anya Singh said, “What started off as a slice of life show turned into an experience, I would never forget not only because of the great memories I got to create but also because of the love that people gave 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. And it’s only because of that love that we are back 2 years later to create some more memories while reliving the nostalgia of season 1 with my BFF Nakuul and a whole new family.”

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions, Never Kiss Your Best Friend – season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 early next year.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 to release on this date

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results