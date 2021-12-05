Rhea Chakraborty says her brother Showik inspires her every day; calls him a ‘Warrior’

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is extremely close to her family and shares a really good bond with them. Out of all, Rhea is closest to her younger brother Showik. Though Showik doesn't belong to the entertainment industry, he came to the limelight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Both Rhea and Showik have gone through various ups and downs in the year that went by. Taking to Instagram, Showik shared a post expressing his gratitude to his family and friends. In a long note, Showik wrote, "A year later…From being down under to rising up – this one year has taught me what I couldn’t learn in the 24 years of my being – The value of normalcy, the true expression of love and the meaning of gratitude. This year carved me into the person i am now, and I have nothing but gratitude to be here – “Home “ with my family and friends. I want to thank everyone who stood by my family – you’ll truly were our “lifelines” Onwards and upwards from here on.."

Reacting to the post Rhea Took to the comments section nd wrote a powerful message for her brother. The Jalebi actress commented, "'God bless you “my warrior “ You inspire me every single day''. Apart from Rhea, Showik's bestfriend Shibani Dandekar wrote, ''No one has soldiered through this with more courage, dignity and kindness in their heart! You are everything and more! Love you more than anything my sweet little bro! Beyond proud of the human that you are .It is an honour to know you''.

